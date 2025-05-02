Carmela Karcher is an Emmy award-winning journalist who joined the CBS Sacramento news team in February 2025. As a Bay Area native, she is thrilled to be close to her hometown and reporting in Northern California.

Before Sacramento, she spent three years as the weekend anchor and reporter for NBC Palm Springs. There, she covered everything from the once-in-a-lifetime Tropical Storm Hilary that swept through the desert to the environmental impacts of the dwindling, nearby Colorado River. She also spent time as a multi-media journalist at KHSL/KNVN in Chico.

From a young age, Carmela has been captivated by the power of storytelling. Starting in high school and continuing throughout her college career at the University of Oregon, she knows the vital role journalism plays in connecting communities.

In her free time, Carmela loves spending time with friends, family, and her cat. She enjoys hiking and exploring new places and can't wait to discover more in the San Joaquin and Sacramento Valleys.

Carmela is excited to continue working in her home state! If you'd like to connect, reach her on Facebook, Instagram or through email.