Suspect in death of Los Angeles bishop charged with murder

The man accused of murdering Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has been charged with murder, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

The suspect, 65-year-old Carlos Medina, is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper and had done some work around the bishop's home, Gascón said. He faces one count of murder.

Gascón said that the case "warranted the filing of a special allegation that (Medina) used a firearm during the commission" of the murder.

Police have not announced a possible motive for the bishop's killing. Lieutenant Mike Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that in an interview, Medina gave "several different reasons" for why he had killed the bishop, but "none of them made any sense to investigators."

According to CBS Sacramento, a tipster alleged that Medina had been acting strange and made comments about O'Connell owing him money, but Modica said investigators had discounted that possibility.

Bishop David O'Connell.

According to CBS Los Angeles, O'Connell, 69, was shot at his home around 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, Feb. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gascón said there was no sign of forced entry.

CBS Sacramento reported that detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed an SUV similar to one Medina is known to drive had been at the bishop's home. Police also found two firearms and "other evidence possibly linking Medina to the crime," according to CBS Sacramento.

Medina was arrested after an hours-long standoff with deputies, according to CBS Sacramento. Medina's wife is fully cooperating with the investigation, CBS Sacramento reported.

O'Connell, who was born in Ireland, served the Los Angeles community for nearly "half a century," Gascón said, working with multiple congregations, immigrants, communities impacted by gang violence, and more since he was ordained in the district in 1979.

"This was a brutal act of violence against a person who has dedicated a life to making our neighborhood safer, healthier and always serving with love and compassion," Gascón said. "This is an incredible loss, not only for the church but for our entirely community ... Charging Mr. Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act but it does take one step closer to accountability. We will continue to extend our sympathy to the family of Bishop O'Connell and to the entire community."