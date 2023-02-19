Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Death of high-ranking bishop, David O'Connell, being investigated as a murder

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Community reacts to fatal shooting of high-ranking Catholic church official
Community reacts to fatal shooting of high-ranking Catholic church official 02:50

The fatal shooting of high-ranking bishop, David O'Connell, was being investigated as a murder, officials said Sunday.

O'Connell was shot around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights. 

There, deputies responded and located O'Connell who had been suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

O'Connell's death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.