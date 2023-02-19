Death of high-ranking bishop, David O'Connell, being investigated as a murder

Community reacts to fatal shooting of high-ranking Catholic church official

The fatal shooting of high-ranking bishop, David O'Connell, was being investigated as a murder, officials said Sunday.

O'Connell was shot around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights.

There, deputies responded and located O'Connell who had been suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

O'Connell's death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.