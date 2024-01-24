Carjacking suspect barricaded in Rio Linda home
RIO LINDA -- A large law enforcement presence is in a Rio Linda neighborhood on Wednesday due to a barricaded suspect.
The scene is along 18th Street. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have responded and are surrounding the home where they believe the suspect has barricaded themselves.
It's unclear if anyone else is inside the home.
Updates to follow.
