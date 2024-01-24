Watch CBS News
Local News

Carjacking suspect barricaded in Rio Linda home

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Carjacking suspect barricaded in Sacramento County home
Carjacking suspect barricaded in Sacramento County home 00:40

RIO LINDA -- A large law enforcement presence is in a Rio Linda neighborhood on Wednesday due to a barricaded suspect. 

The scene is along 18th Street. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have responded and are surrounding the home where they believe the suspect has barricaded themselves. 

It's unclear if anyone else is inside the home. 

Updates to follow. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 12:23 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.