4 people hospitalized after car slams into tree in Modesto

MODESTO — Four people were hospitalized after a car collided with a tree in Modesto, authorities said Monday night.

Modesto Police Department

It happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. in the area of College Avenue and Durant Street.

Modesto police said the driver appeared to be speeding and lost control of the vehicle, which led to the crash.

All four people, who were inside the vehicle, had stabilized in the hospital at last check, but at least one person had been in critical condition, police said.

No other vehicles were involved.