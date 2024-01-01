Watch CBS News
4 people injured after car crashes into Modesto residence; police believe speed a factor

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO - Several people were injured over the weekend after a vehicle crashed into a Modesto home.

At around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called out to the intersection of Tully Rd. and W Orangeburg Ave. for the report of a vehicle driving into a house, according to a statement Monday from the Modesto Police Department.

The vehicle crashed through a fence, sheared off a fire hydrant and hit the structure.

crash in modesto
Denna Hale

The driver of the car, a male, was pinned inside the vehicle and personnel from the Modesto Fire Department had to free him, police say. He was transported to a local area hospital with moderate injuries. Also, three people, a woman and two children inside the home when it was hit, were transported to a local area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factors in this crash. Investigators at the scene believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. 

The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and no further information has been released by police.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 5:49 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

