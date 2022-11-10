Car crash knocks out street light in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO – An early morning crash on a West Sacramento street left two vehicles and a street light damaged on Thursday.
The crash happened along Southport Parkway and Ramco Street just before 4 a.m.
One truck was left on its side while a sedan slammed into a light pole.
No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
