Car crash knocks out street light in West Sacramento

Car crash knocks out street light in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO – An early morning crash on a West Sacramento street left two vehicles and a street light damaged on Thursday.

The crash happened along Southport Parkway and Ramco Street just before 4 a.m.

One truck was left on its side while a sedan slammed into a light pole.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 

First published on November 10, 2022 / 7:45 AM

