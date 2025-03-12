Capitol Corridor announces first major fare changes since 2019

SACRAMENTO – Fare adjustments are going into effect for the Capitol Corridor train routes next month, with shorter ride tickets actually going down in price.

On Wednesday, the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority announced the fare adjustments that will be effective April 1. It will be the first major fare change for the system since 2019, the CCJPA says.

People taking trips less than 50 miles will actually save a few dollars under the new fares.

For example, riders going from Sacramento to Davis will pay just $6 for a single-ride ticket and $40 for a ten-ride package – down from the $9 per single-ride and $60 for a ten-ride package it is currently.

Riders trying to get from San Jose Diridon to Santa Clara-Great America will also soon just pay $5 per single-ride ticket and $40 for ten rides, down from the $8.50 and $57 they pay now.

However, Capitol Corridor will also be raising the prices for longer distance multi-ride passes by 3%. A $5 minimum fare for single-rides and $4 minimum per ride for six and ten-ride passes is also being implemented.

Capitol Corridor officials say they've been absorbing rising fuel costs to keep fares steady since 2019.

"These fare adjustments reflect our ongoing efforts to adapt to changing travel needs and ensure the sustainability of our service," said Robert Padgette, Managing Director of CCJPA, in a statement.

Capitol Corridor has become an important mass transit link for the Sacramento Valley to the Bay Area.

The system runs from Auburn all the way to San Jose, providing connections to other regional transit systems like SacRT, BART, VTA and Caltrain along the way.