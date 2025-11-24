18-year-old Woodland resident dies in Highway 50 crash near Camp Sacramento

One person has died and several other people were hurt after an SUV was struck by a pickup truck towing a trailer in El Dorado County over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, Sunday evening, the SUV was heading up the mountain, just east of the Camp Sacramento area near Twin Bridges. At the same time, the pickup truck was heading down the mountain while towing a 32-foot, fifth-wheel travel trailer.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was going too fast as it approached a curve, causing the driver to lose control of the trailer, CHP says.

The SUV then crashed into the trailer that had crossed over the center line.

Five people were in the SUV. The front passenger – an 18-year-old man from Woodland – was fatally injured, officers say, while the other people suffered minor to major injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Lathrop resident, was not hurt in the crash.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking any other possible witnesses to contact the South Lake Tahoe CHP Office.