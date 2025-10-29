2 Canada geese found in Cameron Park test positive for avian flu

California wildlife managers have confirmed the presence of avian flu-infected birds in El Dorado County.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says two Canada goose carcasses found at Cameron Park Lake recently were submitted for testing.

Cameron Park Community Services District officials initially suspected the deaths were from avian botulism or algae-related toxicity.

Wednesday, fish and wildlife officials confirmed that avian influenza was the cause of death for the birds.

Officials noted that the finding wasn't entirely surprising, as the virus commonly recurs during the fall-winter migratory period. Further, fish and wildlife officials say ducks and geese are particularly susceptible to the virus due to how social they are.

Signs are now being installed around Cameron Park Lake to warn visitors about the presence of the virus, and to remind people to stay away from the water and wildlife.