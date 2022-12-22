Called-in threat prompts Del Campo High to shelter-in-place
FAIR OAKS – A threat that was called in to Del Campo High School has prompted a shelter-in-place on Thursday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirms that someone called in the threat, but the exact nature of the threat was not disclosed.
School administrators decided to shelter-in-place until deputies could arrive.
No other details have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.