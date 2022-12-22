Watch CBS News
Called-in threat prompts Del Campo High to shelter-in-place

FAIR OAKS – A threat that was called in to Del Campo High School has prompted a shelter-in-place on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirms that someone called in the threat, but the exact nature of the threat was not disclosed.

School administrators decided to shelter-in-place until deputies could arrive.

No other details have been released. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 12:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

