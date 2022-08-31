Call Kurtis: Woman wanted solar panels removed after power bill went up

ROSEVILLE - Many Californians have installed solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill.

But a Roseville viewer says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and now she wants the panels removed. She says that, rather than her parents' monthly bill declining, it actually doubled because of charges that weren't ever disclosed.

Now, these seniors are locked into a 20-year contract and the company wouldn't let them out. Our volunteer of 16 years, Jan, called the solar company and they offered a full refund and removed the panels.

"They sent out papers for her to sign and she was able to resolve it to her satisfaction and seemed very happy," said Jan.

If you feel ripped off, during a solar project, we told you the state now has a restitution fund where you can recoup your costs.

Click here to find out how to apply.