Call Kurtis Investigates: IRS watchdog blasts agency for lack of guidance on CA gas tax rebates

Three weeks into the tax season, and the IRS has yet to say whether Californians must pay Federal Taxes on their Gas Tax Rebates, also known as Middle Class Tax Refunds.

After ignoring our questions for days, the IRS last Friday said it may possibly issue guidance this week and recommended those with questions to hold off filing their taxes.

Now in a blog post, the watchdog of the IRS, The National Taxpayer Advocate, is calling the agency's response, "not acceptable."

"The IRS has known for months that there is uncertainty about the tax treatment of these special state tax refunds or payments, and it has also known the answers may affect tens of millions of taxpayers," the blog post states. "Yet to date, it has issued no specific guidance whatsoever."

California's Franchise Tax Board sent out 1099s to people who received payments of $600 and above, suggesting people may owe Federal Taxes.

Local tax professionals told CBS13, they don't think you'll owe Federal Taxes based on two IRS tax codes, but they wanted the IRS to issue guidance.