Call Kurtis: Help! I Can't Activate My COVID Stimulus Card

A Greenville viewer says the government sent her a stimulus payment. But when she couldn't access the money, it was time to Call Kurtis.

It was a good chunk of money, too: $1,400. And the process generally goes that you have to activate those debit cards before you can use them. So what's the problem with hers?

In the case of Distress over a Stimulus Payment, Mary Hobbs followed the instructions to activate her debit care with a $1,400 COVID stimulus payment on it. She entered her social security number to verify it was her, but the automated system claimed it didn't match what they had on file. She couldn't get anyone on the phone, so Volunteer Chuck took the case.

"We got ahold of the card provider and explained the situation," Chuck said. "They were able to correct that and mail her a new card."

Case Closed. Thanks, Chuck.

Turns out the bank had one number wrong, so it didn't match Mary's actual Social Security Number!