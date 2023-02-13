Call Kurtis: How to file your taxes for free

It's tax season, and that's stressful, but you may not have to pay for tax software or a professional.

In fact, there are quite a few programs out there offering free tax help, including programs for seniors and those bringing in less than $66,000 last year.

The United Way's Capital Region's free tax program says it can help you make sure you get up to $8,000 in state and federal credits.

"You don't have to pay to get your taxes done," said Dr. Dawnte Early, President and CEO of UWCR. "Those dollars that you're entitled to, you should be able to get. Every single dollar."

United Way says its free program secured more than $9.6 million last year in tax credits for households.

You can call 2-1-1 to learn where to get that help or go to yourfreetaxprep.org.

You can also go to the Franchise Tax Board's website, as well as the IRS, for those who meet income requirements.

And remember, if your county was declared a disaster from the storms, you get an extra month to file.