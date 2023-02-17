Call Kurtis: Exposed internet cables and a new volunteer record

A Sacramento viewer was afraid he'd lose internet after workers left a junction box open. Storms were approaching and he said they wouldn't come back out.

It was time to call on Kurtis Ming.

John Millet sent in photos when he reached out to CBS13, clearly showing an open junction box and exposed cable wires.

"They didn't replace the pedestal properly," he said. "There was a gap and wires were exposed."

John uses his internet for work and was concerned that winter stops might interrupt his service connection.

"I can't afford to have the cables damaged," he told CBS13, adding that he called the cable company every day for two weeks to try and get the workers back out.

We put Volunteer Chuck on the case, and it was a record for him.

"This is probably the quickest case ever to resolve for me," said Chuck. "They had a truck in the area, I guess, and they went out and put that lid on."

John also got a call from a representative at the cable company.

"He says 'he, can you go outside and see if it'd fixed.' I said sure. And it was fixed."