Pickett Fire in California's Napa County near Calistoga the largest in Bay Area this year

The Pickett Fire in California's Napa County burned hundreds more acres overnight and had grown to over 4,000 acres as of Saturday morning, making it the largest fire in the Bay Area since last year.

Cal Fire said that as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire had burned 4,690 acres and remained at 7% containment. The Pickett Fire surpasses last year's Point Fire, which burned more than 1,200 acres.

Although the acreage grew, Cal Fire said crews were able to hold the blaze within the contingency lines.

"All that fire growth was expected based upon our fire weather and where we had our containment lines," said Jeremy Pierce, operations section chief, in a Saturday update. "And is still remaining there and expected to."

#PickettFire UPDATE: @CAL_FIRE Intel Aircraft mapped the fire at 4,690 acres at 8:30 a.m. It remains 7% contained.



Overnight, the fire challenged primary control lines with slope-driven runs and short-range spotting; however, crews successfully held the fire within established

Evacuation orders and warnings remained in effect as of Saturday morning.

Cal Fire said the priorities for Saturday will be to strengthen the control lines on the Pickett Fire's right flank, which is near Friesen Drive, and to continue to focus the right shoulder towards Ink Grade. They will also be focusing on the northern shoulder of the fire.

Pierce said they do expect some fire growth near Etna Springs, but that it is expected to remain within their containment lines.

"The incident has been well supported with sufficient resources at the scene. Leadership with prior experience in this rugged terrain, specifically from the 2020 Glass Fire, has been instrumental in guiding effective suppression efforts," Cal Fire said.

There are 1,200 personnel assigned to the fire as of Saturday, according to Cal Fire. That is up drastically from the 350 who were working on the fire Thursday night into Friday morning. On the Friday day shift, there were 75 engines, eight hand crews, 15 dozers, 10 water tenders, and numerous air tankers and helicopters assigned, totaling about 435 personnel, the agency said.

The priority on Friday was to do dozer work on the right flank, which had seen active fire, the agency said on social media. Crews used the 15 dozers to establish the control lines and help provide access.

"They are being supported by aerial firefighting operations to tie in the control lines from Rattlesnake Ridge wrapping around to Sugarloaf Mountain to protect communities that lie further to the east," Cal Fire said on Friday.

Division Chief Ryan Isham said in a video Friday afternoon that fire activity diminished during the evening hours Thursday due to increased humidity, but was expected to increase as temperatures heated up.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. in the area of Pickett Road northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery, outside Calistoga city limits. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pickett Fire evacuations remain in effect

As of Saturday afternoon, evacuation orders were in place in the following areas:

POP-E001-B

NPA-E114

NPA-E115

NPA-E120

NPA-E121-B

NPA-E121-C

NPA-E122-B

In an update at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued additional evacuation orders for the following areas:

POP-E001A (West of Butts Canyon, North of Pope Valley Rd, East of Aetna Springs Ln)

NPA-E107B (West of Aetna Mine Rd, North of Aetna Springs Rd, East of Oat Hill Mine Rd, in the Cedar Canyon area)

NPA-E108A (West of Aetna Springs Ln, North of Aetna Springs Rd, East of Aetna Mine Rd, South of James Creek creekbed)

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings are in effect in the following zones:

NPA-E107

NPA-E121-A

NPA-E122-A

POP-E001-A

POP-E002-B

POP-E002-C

ANG-E001

Residents can find their evacuation zones at protect.genasys.com. Information on the Pickett Fire can also be found on Cal Fire's incident page.

Air quality impacted

Smoke from the fire was expected to impact air quality in the North Bay into early next week.

Smoke from the #PickettFire will impact portions of the North Bay today. Here's a computer model depicting total smoke today. For air quality info check out @AirDistrict

On Friday, the Bay Area Air District has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. The agency has since extended the advisory through Monday, Aug. 25.

Residents in the counties are being urged to check air quality levels by visiting fire.airnow.gov and to take steps to protect themselves from smoke.

⚠️ Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from the #PickettFire is expected to impact air quality in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties through Monday, August 25.



Check https://t.co/U3NGKXoUWV and take steps to avoid exposure. Learn how at https://t.co/HMSBBnFtlV.

During a smoke event, the air district urges residents to stay indoors or to visit locations with filtered air. Additional tips can be found on the Air District's website.

Fire burns near wineries

"It's really good to see that they really hammered with as many helicopters as they can get, as many planes as they can get," said winemaker Banyon Kirkendall, who watched the firefight from Venge Vineyards.

The fire broke out not far from Kirkendall's workplace. The former firefighter spent his 20s battling wildfires and admitted the scene brought back memories.

"For me, I miss fighting fires. So I get a little depressed. I want to get back out there with the guys on the line," Kirkendall said. "But more importantly, as a winemaker, [I worry about the] smoke on the grapes... The quicker they can get this thing out, the smoke can leave, we can make good wine again."

Despite how close the flames burned to the vineyard, strong winds pushed the fire northeast, away from Calistoga's main population center. Still, many Napa County residents remain in the fire's path.

Some winery owners and residents said they stayed up all night soaking their property with hoses.

"We thought with the Glass Fire, we don't have to worry about fires anymore," said Pickett Road resident Mark Armbruster. "We're through with fires now. We had enough."

Fire officials said the Pickett Fire was burning in a scar left by the 2020 Glass Fire, meaning vegetation wasn't as heavy. Still, extreme heat complicated firefighting efforts.

"A lot of the fire retardant has hit up on the left flank and close to the head of the fire," said Cal Fire spokesman Jason Clay as crews continued air attacks.

Kirkendall remains optimistic. With mutual aid arriving from across the region, he is hopeful the fire will be contained soon.

"Really good no nobody lost homes and wineries. I'm glad the guys are getting on it and suppressing it pretty fast," he said.

The largest fire in Napa County history was the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex in 2020, which burned about 165,000 acres in the county out of more than 363,000 acres burned across five counties.

contributed to this report.