California's snowpack remains below average despite powerful storms in early February

SACRAMENTO – California's snowpack remains below average despite several powerful storms providing a boost in February.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted its third snow survey of the season on Friday at Phillips Station, finding that the state's snowpack currently sits at 85 percent of average for this date.

Water officials recorded 34 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 13.5 inches at Phillips Station. For this location, the DWR says it's about 58 percent of the average.

"In addition to the large swings in snowpack conditions we've seen this year, a big regional disparity remains between the Northern, Central, and Southern Sierra Nevada," said Andy Reising, manager of DWR's Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.

The southern Sierra Nevada has also fallen behind, currently at 70 percent of the average.

The DWR said atmospheric rivers in early February brought the statewide snowpack to near average after a dry January, but then dry conditions returned to finish off the month.

Forecasts are showing storm activity could pick up in March, but the DWR says it's not guaranteed that will be enough to catch the snowpack back up to the average before April 1, which is typically when the state's snowpack reaches its peak.

Despite the snowpack being behind, the reservoirs are in good shape. The DWR said they currently sit at 118 percent of the average.

The DWR plans to head back up to Phillips Station on April 1 to conduct its fourth survey, which could be the last one of the year.