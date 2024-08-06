Northern California voters, politicians react after Tim Walz selected as Kamala Harris' VP candidate

SACRAMENTO – Many California voters and politicians are saying that Kamala Harris' vice president candidate pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has come as a surprise.

"I thought she might pick someone in a battleground state," said Roland Allred who lives in Sacramento.

There has been mixed reaction from California voters on the pick of Walz.

"Wow, very, very far left," said Mikelynn Leverte who lives in the Bay Area.

Republican Leader of the California Assembly James Gallagher said the pick comes as a surprise and he does not think that Walz will resonate with the average struggling American.

"I think my first thought was who is this guy?" said Gallagher. "The more you get to know about him, you see just how radical left they actually moved in picking Tim Walz."

Democratic representative Ami Bera, who served in the house with Walz, said the exact opposite.

"I think as people get to know him they will see that he is a reflection of a lot of those people in the middle of the country that have been struggling and looking for a better life," said Bera.

Born and raised in the Midwest, Walz is known for progressive policies including abortion rights, tighter gun laws and police reform.

"Not especially happy about it," said Paula Clark who lives in Sacramento. "I'm not especially happy about her either."

Political analysts said picking Walz may sway older white male voters who do not want Donald Trump to return to the White House.

"He will counterpunch," said Bera. "He's already talked about the weirdness of Donald Trump."

Gallagher said the Democrat's decision will not waver the Republican's campaign and vision.

"We're going to talk about how we are going to lower people's prices," said Gallagher. "How do we take those grocery prices down? How do we take electricity cost down?"

It is an unlikely candidate who is now in the limelight, but time will tell if it will be enough to sway undecided voters.

"Do a little research on the candidates to really get what they stand for is really critical because our country right now is in a really challenging spot," Leverte said.