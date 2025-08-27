California Supreme Court denies state Republicans' petition to stop special election on redistricting plan

The California Supreme Court has denied an emergency petition filed by state Republicans that would have blocked a November special election over Gov. Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan.

The petition accused Democrats of skipping what Republicans say is a required 30-day public review period for new legislation and stripped voters and the independent citizens' redistricting commission of their power. The petition also challenged the legality of redistricting mid-decade. Additionally, it argued the Democrat measure violated a rule requiring ballot questions in California to be limited to a single subject. Republicans pointed out that the wording includes a provision calling on Congress to require every state to use a redistricting commission, as well as a question about redrawing the congressional map.

"48 hours later, this case has already been rejected," Newsom said on X.

The 432-page petition was filed by the Dhillon Law Group and backed by Republican lawmakers. CBS Sacramento has reached out to Dhillon Law Group seeking comment on Wednesday's decision.

The redistricting measure, named Proposition 50, would overhaul California's congressional maps to make five GOP-held districts more favorable for Democrats.

Proposition 50 has been framed by Newsom and California Democrats as a direct response to Texas Republicans redrawing their own maps.

The state's supreme court already declined to intervene in a similar emergency petition before the legislature passed the plan. State Republicans argued that Democrats avoided a 30-day waiting period before passing newly introduced legislation.

If Proposition 50 is passed in November, the new map would be used for the next three election cycles and could help Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House in 2026.