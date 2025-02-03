California State University Stanislaus prepares for $8.1 million budget cut

California State University Stanislaus faces $8.1 million in state budget cuts. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal reduced CSU state funding by 7.9%.

These cuts will affect all 23 campuses in the California State University system and in total will result in $375 million in budget cuts.

"We're looking at alternative energy sources. We're looking at ways on Fridays, maybe we don't work from the office so that we can save on energy and things like that," CSU Stanislaus CFO Rose McAuliffe said. "We're also looking at alternative revenue streams. We have an opportunity to lease out areas of our campus, also rent out space at our Stockton campus. We're trying to get really creative with what can we technically stop doing versus and how can we leverage our processes and technology the best we can. As we navigate through these tough times."

The University already reduced their budget by $5 million through a voluntary separation incentive program. The program allowed staff who retired or resigned as of Dec. 31, 2024, to receive six months of pay. McAuliffe said 50 staff members participated in the program.

That reduction still left over $3 million in needed budget cuts.

CSU Chancellor Mildred García released a statement, saying in part:

"The impact of such deep funding cuts will have significant real-world consequences, both in and out of the classroom. Larger class sizes, fewer course offerings and a reduced workforce will hinder students' ability to graduate on time and weaken California's ability to meet its increasing demands for a diverse and highly educated workforce. Communities that thrive on the CSU's investments in student learning, service and local partnerships will struggle if the university system's resources are diminished."

McAuliffe said their efforts to reduce their budget will revolve around reducing student impact.

"we're we're optimistic, we're excited about the aggressiveness we're pursuing with our enrollment and our collaboration with the community, and the support of the community has been very strong," said McAuliffe.