California State Capitol's 2025 Christmas tree to arrive on Wednesday

The California State Capitol Christmas tree is set to be delivered to the west lawn on Wednesday.

Cal Fire is providing the 2025 tree, which was harvested on Tuesday from the LaTour Demonstration State Forest.

Like in years past, the tree will be around 60' high and will be decorated with about 10,000 LED lights. Nearly 200 ornaments made by children and adults with developmental disabilities will also adorn the tree.

Once the tree arrives at Capitol Park on Wednesday, crews will work to hoist it into place.

No official lighting ceremony has been announced yet, but it usually happens in late November or early December.