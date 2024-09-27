California superintendent speaks on how state is taking care of its teachers

Superintendent Tony Thurmond speaks on how California is taking care of teachers | California 2030

SACRAMENTO — They are the mentors and role models, and they're molding the future, but even as a critical part of shaping your child's future, teachers still struggle with everyday expenses.

According to the latest data from the National Education Association, teacher pay has failed to keep up with inflation. In fact, taking inflation into consideration, teachers today make 5% less than they did 10 years ago.

I sat down one-on-one with California Superintendent Tony Thurmond to ask him what the state is doing to take care of its teachers.

"We're looking for ways to address things like lack of housing so that teachers and classified staff can afford to live where they work," Thurmond said.

By 2030, California plans to create 2.5 million new homes, and the Department of Education wants to play a role in that.

It's now offering up 75,000 district-owned acres to help create 2.3 million units in areas where teachers struggle to afford housing.

CBS13 wanted to get answers on those financial struggles. While California teachers make more than teachers in any other state, a new Wallethub study shows that's not nearly enough when you take into account California's skyrocketing cost of living.

While number one in pay, Wallethub ranks California teacher salary seventh in the country. Thurmond said that's where the year 2030 comes in as the end goal for teachers getting a big pay boost.

"That's why I'm supporting legislation that would increase those salaries by as much as 50% by 2030. It's going to take more work, but it's something that we have to do," Thurmond said.

