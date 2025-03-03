California Rep. Tom McClintock cancels some office hours in wake of Trump policy protests

EL DORADO HILLS — California Representative Tom McClintocks's office on Monday confirmed that he has suspended some events in response to recent protests of President Trump's policies he called "heated."

McClintock, a Republican, represents California's 5th District, which encompasses Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties as well as parts of Stanislaus, El Dorado, Fresno and Madera.

The congressman canceled district office hours events in Modesto, Oakdale, Riverbank and Mariposa.

"In recent weeks, they have been disrupted by people wanting to protest Trump's policies," McClintock said in a statement. "When some of those encounters became heated, I agreed with our staff to suspend them until tempers cooled."

A staff member said there is no plan to reschedule the hours in the immediate future. The decision comes after protesters also descended on McClintock's El Dorado Hills office in February.

Deputies were called to manage the crowds. McClintock's staff did let small groups of protesters in to make their case.

Gina Abrams was one of the protest organizers from the group Indivisible El Dorado. She wants to speak to Congressmember McClintock about her opposition to President Donald Trump's policies on federal cuts and Russia-Ukrainian negotiations.

"Listen, people are not happy. People are alarmed and concerned and angry, and now even with the staff hours being canceled," Abrams said. "It says he doesn't want to hear from us. He doesn't care what our views are."

Supporters of Congressmember McClintock will have to travel to a different district office to meet with staff until the canceled event hours are rescheduled.