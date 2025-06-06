California has more than a dozen confirmed cases of measles so far in 2025

A West Sacramento resident has a confirmed case of measles, health officials say, prompting a contact tracing effort in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency announced the case on Friday, noting that it was California's 13th confirmed case so far in 2025.

Contact tracing was underway after health officials learned that the person with measles had visited Sutter Davis Hospital recently. Patients, visitors and staff who were at the hospital emergency room from May 31 to June 1 between 10:12 p.m. and 1:42 a.m., along with June 2 between 2:42 p.m. and 1:23 a.m., are being contacted.

Health officials are still investigating where the West Sacramento resident contracted measles.

"This case of measles in our community is a good reminder that while international travelers and those traveling to outbreak areas within the U.S. are at highest risk of measles, residents can also encounter measles during travel to non-outbreak areas or even within our local community," said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County Public Health Officer, in a statement.

The West Sacramento person with measles is recovering at home with a mild illness, health officials say. The person's vaccination status was not known.

Public health leaders are particularly concerned over measles cases due to how contagious it can be. More than 1000 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the U.S. so far this year, according to the CDC, compared to just a total of 285 cases in 2024.

California's 12 other confirmed cases of measles this year are spread across a number of counties: Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Tuolumne.