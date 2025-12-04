California lobbyist pleads guilty to fraud in scheme to steal money from dormant campaign account

California lobbyist Greg Campbell pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with stealing funds from Xavier Becerra's dormant campaign account.

Campbell was one of five co-conspirators listed in a federal indictment that accused Dana Williamson, a former chief of staff to Gov. Gavin Newsom, of 23 fraud-related charges.

"Today, Mr. Campbell accepted full responsibility for his actions, although neither he or his lobbying firm received any benefits financially or otherwise," his attorney, Todd Pickles, said after Thursday's court hearing. "With respect to the charge conduct, Mr. Campbell has accepted the consequences of the plea."

Campbell and Sean McCluskie, another conspirator who pleaded guilty, are expected to be back in court in February. They both face a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. McCluskie was a longtime political aide to Becerra.

If Williamson's case heads to trial, McCluskie and Campbell could testify against her for a lesser punishment.

The indictment alleged Williamson developed a plan with McCluskie to take money from Beccera's dormant campaign account in 2022. Federal documents said about $225,000 was stolen from Beccerra's account and used for personal use.

Campbell was accused of forging contracts as part of the scheme. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit offenses against the United States.

Becerra is a former member of Congress and was appointed California Attorney General in 2017. He was later appointed as Secretary of Health and Human Services by former President Joe Biden.