California kid reels in 63-pound white sea bass, possibly breaking world record

A white sea bass weighing 63 pounds was reeled in by a California kid who barely weighs more than his catch.

"I thought it was a shark when I first saw it," 13-year-old Julian Her said about his lucky catch.

The teen, who lives in the Rio Oso area of Sutter County in Northern California, recently pulled the white sea bass from the water in Tomales Bay.

"I said, 'Uncle Chong, is that a bite?' And then the whole rod went down and we just all started screaming," he said.

Rinna Her, the boy's father, said they initially thought the fish was a halibut because that's what they were out there for.

Julian Her was fishing with his Dad, uncle and cousins as usual. When Julian Her was struggling to reel in his catch, they thought he was being dramatic.

"We were just kind of like, knock it off. C'mon, just reel it in, and after a while of that, I thought, well maybe this is a bigger fish and I should probably start recording," said Rinna Her.

Shortly after, they laid eyes on the white sea bass coming to the surface.

"A beast, like reeling in a beast. My arms were hurting," Julian Her said. "My uncle helped me by holding up the rod, but he didn't touch the reel at all."

The fish was pretty much bigger than the fisherman. Now, the family sent in the application to the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) to see if the catch meets the criteria to hold the new juvenile world record.

The last record for this fish was in 2002, at 59 pounds.

"We'll see, you know. I told him and he knows, and it wasn't our goal, he knows, it's ok if it's not," said Rinna Her. "We had a blast. We made core memories for life, and he already loved fishing, but he's going to be a fisherman for life now."

We reached out to IGFA to confirm the record but haven't heard back.