California International Marathon expected to bring in $15 million to Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO – One of the largest marathons in the country is happening in Sacramento on Sunday. With 10,000 runners and 75,000 spectators expected, the area is going to get a big economic boost.

"We have runners that come from all over the world filling up our hotel rooms and our restaurants tonight as people are carb loading getting ready," said Scott Abbott the California International Marathon executive director.

The CIM is globally recognized and it brings in roughly $15 million each year to the Sacramento area.

"I'm not surprised. I mean we both live in the East Bay and don't come to Sacramento often but whenever I come, for this race, I'm blown away by how big the city is and how much is going on," said runner and Moraga resident Justin Pollock.

"All the money made from this event stays right here in this community. We work with all local vendors so all the different vendors and agencies that come together to put this event on, this is a huge shot in the arm for their business," said Abbott.

Fleet Feet, a running shoe store, says they see a huge boost in customers when the marathon is in town. They say they've had customers from all over the nation and abroad.

"I'd say CIM is a huge part of our market and our annual sales as a store. I would say last weekend and this weekend our sales goal is like 150 percent more or 100 percent more than a typical weekend sale would be. So definitely a huge expectation in terms of an increase of profits," said team leader at Fleet Feet Alina Pincombe.

"I think it's a wonderful thing for the economy. It's a fun activity, it's healthy, it's great all around," said runner and Danville resident Barrett Larson.

CIM says they've raised more than $500,000 for local charities.

"It's a local event. Locally owned and operated by a local company. That's different than other types of events that come into Sacramento, put on an event, and then take that money out of the community. So that's one of the unique pieces of this event," said Abbott.

The winner of the race will take home $15,000.