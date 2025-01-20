California father accused of falling asleep drunk on 5-month-old baby, resulting in child's death

PARADISE — A Northern California father was arrested after authorities said he fell asleep drunk on top of his five-month-old baby, resulting in the child's death.

Daniel Eastman, 25, faces charges of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death, the Paradise Police Department announced Monday.

On Sunday night, shortly before midnight, officers along with personnel from Cal Fire and Butte EMS responded to a report of a baby not breathing at a home on Violet Way. Despite life-saving measures, medics declared the baby dead at the scene.

Eastman's bail was set at $80,000. Paradise police said the Department of Justice was called in to process the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child's death.

Paradise is a town in Butte County, just more than 85 miles north of Sacramento.