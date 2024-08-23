Californians can now add digital driver's licenses, ID cards to Google Wallet

Real ID needed for plane travel in U.S. Real ID requirement to travel by plane in the U.S. 03:26

California residents with Android smartphones can now add their driver's licenses and ID cards to Google Wallet, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday.

In a statement, the agency said California joins four other states in offering a digital driver's license on Google's platform.

"By bringing this capability to Android users in California, we're excited to provide yet another way for people to move seamlessly throughout their day," said Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said, "It's never been easier to keep a digital driver's license and identification card in California. The state continues to work to offer convenience for those opting into the mobile driver's license program."

Last week, Newsom announced that mobile driver licenses would be coming to Apple Wallet soon.

'Meeting people where they're at'

The announcement builds off the agency's mobile driver's license (mDL) pilot program, which was launched last year and uses an app from the DMV. Officials said more than half a million Californians have added a mobile driver's license to their phones as part of the program, which is limited to 1.5 million residents.

"This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they're at and with technology people use every day," the governor said last week.

According to the DMV, the digital licenses and ID cards are accepted as a valid form of ID at select retail locations and TSA checkpoints at select airports across the United States.

As of Friday, California airports that accept digital identification are San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Physical IDs still required

While the DMV is adding digital options for licenses and ID cards, officials stressed that drivers are still required to carry their physical cards while driving. The agency said acceptance and use of mobile licenses will continue to evolve.

"We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.