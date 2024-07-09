California cities awarded millions for sustainable transportation projects in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO — Cities across the Sacramento region are trying to reduce rising temperatures as they plan new transportation projects, and California's transportation department (Caltrans) is offering up millions of dollars to help strengthen the state's climate resilience.

"The biggest issue that we are going to have going forward in this region is heat," said Carrie Whitlock, Elk Grove's strategic planning and innovation manager. "We've been experiencing it for the last week and it's only going to get worse as we go forward."

Elk Grove is receiving more than $440,00 to spend on its heat-resilient transportation plan.

The city is working on projects that include using cool pavement that radiates less heat, building artificial shade structures, and planting more trees to help reduce the temperature in neighborhoods.

"Just with shading it can feel 20 to 30 degrees different," Whitlock said.

The City of Sacramento is getting more than $780,000 to spend on planning new roadways that will be safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"Two major areas, Fruitridge Road and the Arden Way roadway, are areas where we've had a lot of fatalities," said Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra.

The goal is to reduce planet-warming pollution by encouraging more people to bike and walk.

"Our air in the Sacramento region is one of the worst in the nation," Guerra said.

Other money is going to the Folsom for expanding light rail and to West Sacramento for new bike and pedestrian trails.

It's part of a regional effort to reduce traffic congestion, prevent smoggy skies, and prepare for hotter weather in the future.

"We really are using a lot of different strategies to say, 'How can we get people where they need to go without having to get in a vehicle?' " Whitlock said.

The funding comes from California's gas tax, and Caltrans said more than 90% of these projects will benefit disadvantaged neighborhoods.