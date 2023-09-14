California lawmakers seek to expand “sensitive places” where concealed carry would be barred

California lawmakers seek to expand “sensitive places” where concealed carry would be barred

California lawmakers seek to expand “sensitive places” where concealed carry would be barred

SACRAMENTO -- There are new places where people who have Concealed Carry Weapon permits may soon no longer be able to take their guns in California.

State lawmakers are expanding so-called "sensitive places" in new California legislation in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year.

Craig DeLuz shows his Sacramento County CCW permit, giving him the legal right to carry a gun.

"So I can carry a firearm, concealed on my person, as long as I'm not in a sensitive place," DeLuz said.

California is seeking to expand locations where DeLuz and all CCW holders will be banned from bringing guns.

The list of new sensitive places includes public transportation, public parks, playgrounds, demonstrations, and bars & restaurants.

DeLuz does not support the changes.

"These are all the places that individuals are going to be in public," DeLuz said. "What good is it to be able to carry a firearm in public, if you cannot carry a firearm in public?"

State Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Glendale) wrote the new gun legislation in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that took away local discretion in approving CCW permits. The decision creates more access to the permits for legal gun owners.

"You know, we're not the Wild West. We might be the West Coast, but you have to have some sanity in this conversation," Sen. Portantino said. "Should you be in the local bar with your weapon? I would say 'no.' Should you be at the ballgame with your weapon? I would say 'no.'"

This new fight over gun rights comes amidst a series of strict California gun reforms by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Lawsuits will be filed immediately, and the state of California will lose," DeLuz said.

This new legislation is waiting for the governor's signature. If signed into law, it is expected opponents will file a lawsuit that could also eventually reach the Supreme Court.