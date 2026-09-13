Dozens gather on California Capitol steps in solidarity with Nepal after deadly floods

Dozens of Sacramento community members mourned and looked ahead to recovery after the disastrous floods in Nepal that killed more than 1,300 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

"People are dying and we're all here in solidarity," said Yashna Giri.

The Nepali Language School hosted a candlelight vigil Sunday evening outside the Capitol.

"We're all here, different people, Indian community, Nepalese community," said Giri.

"From here, if we disseminate the message of peace and hope to Nepal, it will go to all over. Not only within America but also to the world," said Krishna Giri, who coordinated the event and is the president of the Nepali Language School.

Among the missing is a Northern California couple with ties to UC Davis.

"It's hit really close to home. We've got a lot of folks in our area; the Nepali community is strong and growing in the Sacramento area and they're deeply affected by what happened there. They have loved ones, family members. I have a constituent whose brother sadly is still missing," said Congressman Kevin Kiley, who attended the vigil.

It's estimated that more than a thousand Nepalese families are living in Sacramento. On Sunday, the Nepalese community was joined by people of all backgrounds.

"It's a symbol for hope. It's a symbol for peace. This is a symbol of light for Nepal," said Krishna Giri.

Yashna Giri was born in Nepal. She said the destruction is unimaginable.

"At the end of the day, we all are human beings, so we should all stick together and be there for each other," she said.

As the search for the missing nears its third week, the community says it will keep the light of hope burning.