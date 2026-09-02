California couple with UC Davis ties among dozens of Americans missing in Nepal floods

A Northern California couple with UC Davis ties is among the thousands still missing a week after a rocky mountainside and the glacier it supported collapsed in Nepal, the university confirmed Wednesday.

Hanumantha Rao Unnava, a former dean of the UC Davis Graduate School of Management, and his wife, Vasundhara Unnava, who also worked as a professor in the graduate management program, were in Nepal on what their daughter described as a retirement trip.

The couple's daughter, 31-year-old Vaasavi Unnava, previously told the Associated Press that her parents planned to travel through Nepal before eventually heading to India to visit family.

Unnava told the AP her parents were among dozens of people in a tour group that was preparing to cross into Tibet when a series of flash floods began striking on Aug. 26

According to UC Davis' website, Hanumantha Rao Unnava stepped down from his role as dean earlier in 2026 and had returned to a faculty position.

UC Davis said in a statement Wednesday that it will continue monitoring the situation.

The Unnavas are believed to be among dozens of U.S. citizens who are still missing.

Nepali government officials told CBS News on Tuesday that one of the roughly 85 U.S. nationals still listed as missing had been contacted. The identity of that person, their location and their condition were not immediately clear.

As of Tuesday, more than 4,600 people were still believed to be missing and at least 1,050 people had been confirmed dead in Nepal, authorities said. Chinese authorities reported 16 deaths in Tibet, with more than 550 people still missing on that side of the border.

California couple among survivors

Two other Americans from California have already survived the disaster.

San Francisco Bay Area residents Anjana Raja and Pattabiraman Venkatesan told CBS News they were on a pilgrimage to Tibet when the disaster struck.

The couple was traveling by tour bus toward the Nepali border when they saw what Venkatesan described as a wall of water and debris racing down the valley.

"It's like 60, 70 feet, it looked like a tsunami, but dark black," Venkatesan told CBS News. "I could see this monster thing coming down."

They eventually reached a mountaintop, where they spent the night in a goat shed with other survivors before being airlifted to safety the following day.