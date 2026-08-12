California lawmakers propose bill that would ban smartphones from bell to bell

This school year, for the first time, comes a statewide crackdown in classrooms on cell phones in California.

Some schools across the state already started adopting these policies last school year, and some even had existing restrictions on the books. But districts could soon see the state rework these newly passed rules.

California is one of nearly 40 states that have taken action to restrict phones during school hours.

"Are we doing enough?" Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "Can we do more?"

Now, lawmakers are working on a bill that would make the state's policies stricter.

"The evidence has just been growing and becoming overwhelming that too much smartphone time, too much screen time, too much social media is undermining their social, emotional and cognitive development," said Democrat Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who helped author the bill that is now state law. "Our kids are at school to learn. We need to get over, you know, the dependence and the attachment."

The law leaves it to California school districts and charter schools to roll out their own policies on how they want to restrict or ban smartphones.

"Our kids are increasingly more anxious, more addicted, less free, less happy because so much of their lives has been lived online," Newsom said.

Now comes a bipartisan push, in Assembly Bill 1644, that is proposing a bell-to-bell ban.

"There's been some pushback on that and so now the bill is proposing a bell-to-bell ban on smartphones from kindergarten through eighth grade, while giving local school districts some discretion for high school," Muratsuchi said.

But for psychologists, the science is clear.

"It starts to feel almost addictive, like you can't walk away from it," Dr. Judy Ho said.

Ho says the push to ditch distraction is positive.

"The less they pay attention, the less interesting schoolwork seems to be, and in the less likely they are to engage the next time," Ho said. "I've had a younger patient of mine come to tell me that they feel anxious, starting in real-life conversation with a peer. So this idea that maybe we're trying to cultivate their ability to engage in real life, that's it, lost art in its own way."

Another thing fueling these phone policies is the rise of artificial intelligence and the easy access to AI tools like ChatGPT that students could come to rely on in class, which Muratsuchi says is ruining their ability to think critically and for themselves.