California bill could revoke state's fire danger classification system

SACRAMENTO – California's decades-old wildfire mapping system could face some changes with a measure continuing to make its way through the legislature.

"All this bill does is ensure that we are mapping the entire state to the level of hazard that exists and that we are then applying a consistent level of mitigation," State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said.

Berlant said Senate Bill 610 would look to revoke current rules in California that classify land into moderate, high or very high fire danger.

He said it would create a singular wildfire mitigation code that would address defensible space, building codes, and development standards.

Berlant said it would hopefully make it more understandable and be more enforceable.

"We know that by really putting it in one place, creating a singular tier and letting science lead the level of hazard then equates to the level of mitigation we require," Berlant said.

However, not everyone backs the measure.

"It throws the baby out with the bath water by completely abolishing the existing system," J.P. Rose, Policy Director for the Center of Biological Diversity, said.

Rose said this measure, sounds off alarm bells.

He said the measure seems like it is designed to allow more development and more people into high-risk wildfire areas, which he said should inevitably cause more destruction.

"It's perpetuating this myth that if we just do the right mitigation efforts, we can build in these areas safely but that's simply not true," Rose said.

Rose referenced the Camp Fire in 2018 and said 56% of homes that were built to current fire standards, burned down anyway.

"One of the main concerning things that it does is it takes away any authority from cities or counties to designate these zones," Rose said.

Berlant said this measure does not change land-use decision-making.

"Local governments still have the ability to make decisions on where new communities and new homes are built," Berlant said.

Rose said they are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the author of the measure to try and come up with different solutions.

Berlant said if the measure makes it through, they would enforce it as soon as possible.

It's currently making its way through the assembly, and lawmakers have until the end of August to pass it.