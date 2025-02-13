California driver escapes serious injury after guardrail pierces through car

PLUMAS COUNTY – A young woman suffered only moderate injuries after a Northern California high country crash during Thursday's storm, authorities say.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the Beckwourth Pass along Highway 70, near the California-Nevada border.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but road conditions appear to have been poor after as an atmospheric river moved through the region – dumping significant rain and snow to Northern California.

As seen in photos taken by first responders, the 19-year-old's Subaru was pierced through the driver's side door by the guardrail.

Update to the collision on SR-70. The 19 year old female driver from Beckwourth/ Sparks is miraculously on her way to Renown with only moderate injuries. The storm is far from over. Please slow down. Posted by CHP - Quincy on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Miraculously, California Highway Patrol says the young Beckwourth/Sparks woman escaped serious injuries.

Still, she was taken to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for treatment.

With the storm continuing to make its way through the region Thursday, drivers should expect challenging road conditions all across Northern California.