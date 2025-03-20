California announces it has more electric charging stations than gas pumps

California's electric vehicle infrastructure is reaching a major milestone as 25% of new cars sold in the state are electric.

State energy officials say there are about 120,000 gas station nozzles and more than 178,000 electric charging stations.

"When you see that number, it really takes you by surprise," said Orville Thomas, the CEO of California Mobility Center.

Thomas said the increase helps change perceptions about driving an electric vehicle.

"For far too long that the chargers were fewer and far between, and trying to make sure you get to one that worked at the speed you needed wasn't really that easy," Thomas said.

Now he says it's no longer a struggle.

"California has done a really really good job in making sure their investing in public chargers being put into the ground," Thomas said.

The number is even higher when you count the chargers in people's homes.

"We have about a million home chargers in California," said Gil Tal, a professor with the UC Davis Research Center.

Tal said many merchants are now installing chargers as a way to attract customers and boost revenue.

"We see commercial retail places that know that if you stop to charge by their place you are most likely to spend a little bit more money while waiting for your car to charge," Tal said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has banned the sales of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 and EV advocates say it's also important for the state's renewable energy power grid to keep up with demand.

"We're seeing better batteries that are made cheaper and that are looking into resources that are more earth-abundant and domestically produced," Thomas said.

"The infrastructure is an important part of it because people would like to have a good experience," Tal said.

California lawmakers have allocated more than $1 billion to expand the network of electric and hydrogen charging stations.

They've also passed regulations to streamline permits for new EV chargers.