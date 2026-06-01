CalFresh work requirements now in place as 600,000 could lose benefits

California state leaders are calling for help from the Capitol as federal changes to SNAP and CalFresh benefits are in effect Monday, with new work requirements in order for people to receive benefits.

Some state lawmakers say its up to California to step in and fill the gap; and the clock is ticking as California's budget is due on June 15.

"We are here to sound the alarm that the state, specifically the Newsom administration, can and must do more to prevent an unmitigated hunger crisis like we are seeing unfolding in states like Massachusetts where more than three quarters of SNAP calls are being disconnected before a case worker is even able to answer. This is resulting in a loss of benefits even for children and others who are not directly impacted by H.R.1 (the One Big Beautiful Bill Act)," said Carlos Marquez, executive director of the County Welfare Directors Association.

State leaders say in light of these new federal changes there simply are not enough CalFresh county workers statewide to respond and certify every one of their existing cases in a timely manner and this could cause major backlogs in the system.

They want the state budget to include funding for more than 900 positions, which they predict would keep hundreds of thousands of people from going hungry, an investment of $221 million into the general fund this year and ongoing.

Some state lawmakers call the cuts cruel, saying this will impact the most vulnerable including California's homeless, older adults on fixed incomes and families with children aged 14 and older.

"Starting today more than 600,000 Californians face the loss of their benefits," said Assemblymember LaShae Sharp Collins, D-San Diego.

It's why they are pushing to fill the gaps in the state budget.

"If we truly believe that the budget is a statement of our values then we would be morally bankrupt if we continue to accept a reality where people are going hungry in the world's fifth largest economy," said Sharp Collins.

The Trump administration says the federal cuts, passed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, are meant to eliminate fraud within SNAP nationwide.

The stricter rules require that most people age 18 to 64 must work or volunteer part time, up to 80 hours per month, in order to keep their CalFresh benefits.

There are exceptions, like for those with disabilities and those caring for young children under the age of 14.

"H.R. 1 was designed to kick people off of these essential benefits at the expense of huge tax breaks to billionaires and corporations," said Sen. Jesse Arreguin, D-Berkeley.

For county CalFresh eligibility workers, they say the mountain of paperwork now needed will bog down their staff and those in need.

"H.R.1's so-called work requirements and three-month time limits are designed to push people into hunger, terminating food support, not because people are ineligible, but by putting complex hurdles in front of them," said Christal Porras Ochoa, a CalFresh county eligibility worker.

It comes as the state has deployed $20 million to support local counties in preparing for the expanded work requirements. Still, workers say more needs to be done.

"These new paperwork requirements are designed to demoralize, discourage and fatigue people out of benefits and overwhelm the capacity for county eligibility workers," said Ochoa.

At the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County, they say they are already preparing for an increased need for their services.

"This is just the start and we are monitoring our site to ensure we have enough food for our community members that might get kicked off CalFresh," said Jeremy Crittenden with the food bank.

Crittenden says they have already had CalFresh recipients asking to volunteer at the food bank so they can meet the new work requirements and keep their benefits.

"This is not something vulnerable Californians are prepared to withstand," said Sharp Collins.

Also starting June 1, more California college students, roughly double by some estimates, may now qualify for CalFresh benefits helping them access healthy food while focusing on their education.