Four years after Caldor Fire, first home rebuild under Title 25 program nears completion in Grizzly Flats

Nearly four years after the Caldor Fire wiped out most of Grizzly Flats, the first home under El Dorado County's new rebuilding program is finally taking shape, offering a powerful symbol of hope for a community still struggling to recover.

Mac MacNeil and Cathie Adams lost their home in the fire that sparked on Aug. 14, 2021, the day the wildfire sparked and eventually burned more than 221,000 acres.

The flames leveled much of their town, leaving hundreds of residents homeless, some without insurance.

"When you look around, you don't see the town. It's all gone," MacNeil said.

For Adams, the loss became real when she saw a video of the neighboring church they shared a property line with. It was gone and so was their home.

Now, their property is buzzing with construction crews. Their new house is being built under the county's Title 25 Limited Density Owner-Built Rural Dwelling Ordinance, a program launched last year to waive certain fees and relax building regulations for smaller homes in disaster-hit areas.

The effort is being led by Non-Profit Construction Corporation, founded by Caleb Armstrong, who partnered with local businesses to donate labor and materials.

"Coming from so little, I just couldn't see it happen for them. They needed help," Armstrong said.

Initially, MacNeil admits, they doubted Armstrong could pull it off.

"We thought, poor Caleb is so naive, he'll never get through all this. He did it. He is a saint," he said.

The county recently extended the Title 25 program through June 2027 to help other survivors still struggling to rebuild.

Armstrong says Mac and Cathie's home should be finished within a month, a milestone for the couple, and a sign that recovery is still possible for Grizzly Flats.