Calaveras County crash leaves car destroyed, driver still able to run away

A car was left almost unrecognizable after a crash Tuesday morning, but authorities say the driver was somehow able to get away.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. off of Lake Camanche Parkway in Burson.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but photos from the scene taken by Calaveras Consolidated Fire revealed how the car was nearly obliterated after it hit a tree.

First responders say the driver was nowhere in sight.

"We can't figure out how anyone could have walked away from this accident," Calaveras Consolidated Fire wrote on Facebook.

California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. Officers noted that there have been no walk-ins at any local hospitals believed to be linked to the crash so far, so the driver is still being sought.

The crash remains under investigation, CHP noted.