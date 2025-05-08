Watch CBS News
Head-on crash near Valley Springs leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

Cecilio Padilla
CALAVERAS COUNTY – One person died and three others were left with serious injuries after a head-on crash near Valley Springs on Wednesday afternoon.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire says the crash happened on Highway 26 near Farris Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles were involved. One of those vehicles ended up crashing off the road, authorities say.

No details about the person who died have been released, but first responders say all of the people involved were between the ages of 14 and 20.

The three people who suffered serious injuries were transported to the hospital by air and by ambulance.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

