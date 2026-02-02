Cal Fire wraps up Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion investigation, sends report to DA

California fire officials have finished their investigation into the deadly Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion, with the report now being sent to prosecutors.

Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Monday that its report had been completed.

Notably, Cal Fire says the report details how evidence of alleged illegal activities was uncovered.

"This complex investigation took many turns as new information emerged, but the team diligently followed leads and gathered the facts that form the basis of the report," said California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant in a statement on the report.

The July 1, 2025 fire erupted after an explosion at a warehouse being used to store fireworks in the Yolo County community of Esparto.

Seven workers were killed in the explosion. According to the Yolo County coroner, all of the victims had multiple blast and thermal injuries.

In December 2025, Cal-OSHA announced it had fined Devastating Pyrotechnics – the company that operated the fireworks business -- $221,000 for the 15 violations it found at the facility.

With the alleged evidence of illegal activities detailed in the Cal Fire investigation, the report has been forwarded to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

The Cal Fire report has not been made public at this time.