Yolo County declares local health emergency after deadly Esparto fireworks explosion

Officials have declared a local health emergency after the Esparto fireworks explosion that killed seven people in July.

The declaration was made on Monday as state and federal agencies conduct an environmental review of the incident, now named by officials as the Oakdale Fire.

Yolo County public health officials noted that the declaration doesn't mean the site is unsafe, but that it may pose health risks.

"Today's local health emergency declaration for the Oakdale Fire allows Yolo County to request support from state and federal health agencies for testing and any necessary cleanup if hazardous materials from fireworks are found in the soil, water, or air at or near the explosion site," said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement.

Yolo County declared a separate local emergency days after the July 1 explosion to streamline the response to the incident.

Local officials have also urged the California Department of Justice to join the investigation into the explosion.

Residents within about a half-mile radius of the blast site are being urged to avoid ash and debris until the environmental review is complete.

The property where the explosion took place is near County Roads 23 and 86A, just south of the community of Esparto.