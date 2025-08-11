Watch CBS News
Local News

Yolo County declares local health emergency after deadly Esparto fireworks explosion

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Officials have declared a local health emergency after the Esparto fireworks explosion that killed seven people in July.

The declaration was made on Monday as state and federal agencies conduct an environmental review of the incident, now named by officials as the Oakdale Fire.

Yolo County public health officials noted that the declaration doesn't mean the site is unsafe, but that it may pose health risks.

"Today's local health emergency declaration for the Oakdale Fire allows Yolo County to request support from state and federal health agencies for testing and any necessary cleanup if hazardous materials from fireworks are found in the soil, water, or air at or near the explosion site," said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement.

Yolo County declared a separate local emergency days after the July 1 explosion to streamline the response to the incident.

Local officials have also urged the California Department of Justice to join the investigation into the explosion.

Residents within about a half-mile radius of the blast site are being urged to avoid ash and debris until the environmental review is complete.

The property where the explosion took place is near County Roads 23 and 86A, just south of the community of Esparto. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue