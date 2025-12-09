Esparto company fined $221K by Cal-OSHA over deadly fireworks explosion

Cal-OSHA says it found 15 violations at the Esparto fireworks facility where multiple explosions killed seven workers back in July.

Devastating Pyrotechnics, the company that operated the fireworks business, will have to pay $221,000 in fines for those violations within 15 days.

Some of the more serious citations include failing to establish, implement and maintain an injury and illness prevention program, failing to train employees on an emergency action plan, and not ensuring workers had personal protective equipment.

Seven workers were killed in the July 1 incident at the fireworks warehouse.

As previously reported by CBS Sacramento, Yolo County officials had expressed serious concerns over the warehouse in the years before the explosion.