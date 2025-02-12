New Cal Fire maps show big increase in Auburn's very high wildfire severity acreage in past decade

New Cal Fire maps show more of Auburn is in a very high wildfire severity zone

AUBURN – There are new changes to wildfire danger zones in California. Cal Fire is increasing areas across the state it now deems very high severity zones for wildfire by hundreds of thousands of acres.

The city of Auburn is one area with a big increase compared to the last time the Cal Fire maps were updated in 2011.

Eric Egli's Auburn home now sits in a new Cal Fire designated very high wildfire severity zone.

"Well this is the American River Canyon and it's forested all the way down," Egli said.

Egli showed off the view from his Auburn home's backyard, a beautiful vista that also comes with fire concern.

"The big concern is if something gets started right below and there's no time to respond," Egli said. "We have our go bag, always ready to go."

Cal Fire's new maps show Auburn increased its very high severity zone acreage to 800 this year compared to 326 acres a decade ago.

The cities of Grass Valley and Truckee also had big jumps in severity zone acreage.

Another change to the Cal Fire mapping is a zero combustible zone around homes. That could lead to changes to the homeowner's fencing.

A five-foot ember-resistant area will be required around homes in the new very high wildfire-risk areas.

State Fire Marshall Daniel Berlant says the Los Angeles wildfire showed fence lines fueled the spread of wildfire. The state will begin requiring the portion of fences that connect to homes will now need to be made of something other than wood.

"When we're talking about fences we're only looking at the five feet that connects to the home," Berlant said. "And so by breaking the pathway, that first five feet around the home, it truly makes a difference in saving the home even if the rest of the wood fence burns down."

By Cal Fire's mapping, more people are now living in fire danger zones.

"I know people who lost their homes in Los Angeles, in Santa Cruz, and in Sonoma," Egli said.

The next step is for local governments to begin incorporating these maps into their city policies.

They will impact new housing plans and the fire resources required in new developments.