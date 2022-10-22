CAL FIRE helping Army Reserve soldiers become firefighters in P3O program

SACRAMENTO — George Morris III doesn't hesitate to put on a uniform and serve; he's done it way more than once as a soldier, a firefighter, and now as the CAL FIRE Northern Region Chief.

"Well, for me, I always felt the call to serve my country, and I had taken on this vocational path to be a firefighter, and I knew I loved that," said Morris.

While Morris satisfied his drive to serve with CAL FIRE as a Peace Officer and Fire Apparatus Engineer, he also served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Reserves, deployed to Iraq in 2003.

"A lot of the soldiers that I served with were either underemployed, or they were just getting out of college, and they were trying to figure out where to go, and this is a really critical time for a lot of the soldiers."

The sometimes tough transition is why CAL FIRE is now partnering with the U.S. Army Reserves.

The new P3O program aims to help soldiers overcome barriers for a smooth transition from the front lines to the fire lines.

"The mission of CAL FIRE is to serve and safeguard the people and protect the property and resources of California, and the motto of the U.S. Army is, this will defend," said Morris.

As both share the same mission, CAL FIRE gives opportunities for people to serve their country and community.

"I wouldn't be able to be here today, I don't think, without the skillsets I got from the military and the mindset I received," said Morris.



CAL FIRE also has a grassroots effort helping veterans transition into civilian careers. R V.E.T.S Connects soldiers and their families with employment opportunities.

