Cache Creek Casino issues alert over tuberculosis case, contact tracing underway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Contact tracing is underway after a case of contagious tuberculosis was identified at Cache Creek Casino Resort, officials say.

The casino and Yolo County Health and Human Services agencies sent out an alert about the case Tuesday.

It's unclear how many people may have had close contact with the infected person, with health officials defining close contact as having a cumulative exposure of at least eight hours.

No other specifics about the case were released by officials.

The infected person's condition was also not disclosed.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include coughs that last three weeks or longer, chest pain, coughing up blood, and weakness or fatigue. 

California has been averaging more than 2,000 cases of tuberculosis a year since 2023. The California Department of Public Health estimates that more than 200 people die each year from TB in the state. 

