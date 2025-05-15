Mysterious $10,000 treasure chest buried in San Francisco reportedly found

A mysterious treasure chest that was buried in San Francisco by an anonymous group, containing gold and artifacts, has reportedly been found.

On Tuesday, the group posted on the San Francisco subreddit that they buried the chest somewhere in the city.

"You're looking for a 22 pound chest worth over $10,000. It's brimming with gleaming ingots, currency, and San Francisco artifacts. About half the value is in gold," the organizers said.

The post, which quickly became viral, linked to their website featuring a poem containing several clues:

"Eighteen Bold letters, Preserved

In a clearing, sight a dark room's

view of brave surfers reeling

From dry ruin's gate to solar's tall

mast, chart a historic cross -

the start of one's path

To trace the true route, venture

only at night: to be certain of

bearing, you'll need pack a light

In the steadfast basin, where feet part

and agree, dig a shovel's depth

down-you'll find the treasure you seek"

Poem containing clues that led to a treasure chest buried in the Mount Sutro Open Space Reserve in San Francisco. Buried Treasure SF

On Wednesday, NPR's All Things Considered reported that three friends, identified as Austin Theriault, TJ Lee and Erik Bahri, found the treasure Tuesday evening.

The group told the public radio program that the prize was buried just off a trail in the Mount Sutro Open Space Reserve. They also revealed the contents inside the chest, which included a gold nugget, silver and copper coins, baseball cards featuring Giants slugger Barry Bonds, and a ticket to the Golden Gate International Exposition that took place in 1939.

In a follow up Reddit post, the group that buried the treasure expressed surprise at how fast the items were found. "Well, that went A LOT aster than anyone anticipated. Months were hoped, days felt possible, but 11 hours... wow," they said.

The group said it was open to doing another treasure hunt.