Connecticut police officers killed in shooting appear to have been lured by fake 911 call, authorities say

2 officers killed in Connecticut shooting 2 officers killed, 1 wounded in Connecticut shooting 02:02

The Connecticut police officers who were fatally shot on Wednesday appear to have been tricked to respond to a home by a fake 911 call, state police said Thursday. Police officials said preliminary information suggests that the call, which reported a domestic violence incident between siblings at a home in Bristol, was "a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene."

State police said dispatchers received the call at approximately 10:29 p.m. on Wednesday night. When officers arrived, police said, they were "immediately encountered by a suspect" and "shots were fired." Officer Alex Hamzy died on the scene, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officer Alec Iurato sustained "serious wounds" but has since been released from the hospital, according to CBS New York.

The suspected shooter, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was also killed on the scene, police said. His brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was wounded.

Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, left, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte. Connecticut State Police

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning," said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould. "Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers, and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence."

Gould said Demonte was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and was hired by the department in 2012. He was a decorated officer who was co-recipient of the 2019 Officer of the Year award. Demonte left a wife and two children, with another child on the way, the chief said. He is also survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

"Our community has been rocked," Gould said. "Our police department has been rocked. And to our community we value our partnership. We need your support. We need your thoughts and we need your prayers."

Hamzy was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006, Gould said. He is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

"To our fallen officers' families, we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made," Gould said. "We are here for you and we will continue to be here for you."

Danny Rodriguez, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said he was outside at about 10:30 p.m. when he heard more than 30 gunshots. He also heard a woman screaming "you ... killed them!"

"It was so loud and crazy," Rodriguez said.

State police tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Farmington, about 9 miles away.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he was directing flags in the state to be lowered to half staff in honor of the officers, who he said were killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," Lamont said.

The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States. On Tuesday night in Mississippi, Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed and several other people were injured by gunfire as she and other officers responded to a call, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team tried to arrest the man wanted on a homicide charge, police said. And in Decatur, Illinois, two police officers conducting a traffic stop were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said.

Late Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy in central Florida was shot in the chest while investigating a report of a family disturbance at a home. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the deputy was "saved" by his bulletproof vest.

Bristol, Connecticut, is located about 15 miles southwest of Hartford.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the department is "standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Bristol Police Department as they mourn the loss of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Our prayers are with them and the communities these fallen heroes proudly served."